Get a spook for a good cause

HARRISBURG, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A Halloween tradition returns to southern Illinois with the Haunted Forest.
The drive-thru event is taking place at the Saline County Fairgrounds. Those who are brave enough will find spooks around every corner including zombies, witches, and the classic horror movie characters like Freddy, Jason and Jeepers Creepers.
Lisa Knight, who organizes the event, started it 29 years ago as a way to benefit Coleman Tri-County Services where she works.
"Coleman Tri-County Services was founded in 1972 by Evadeen Coleman who saw a great need for better services for people with a mental, physical, and or emotional disability," she explains about the group.
Programs include group housing, learning life skills, job training and job placement. Originally the organization served Gallatin, Saline, and White counties, but some programs have now expanded to 20 counties in Illinois.
Knight believes there's a real need for these programs in the community.
"It's greater than people actually probably realize," she explains. "You know, we all struggle with something and sometimes people just can't cope with their disability. So if they would just reach out to us, we can really point them in the right direction."
Those wanting to support the group and further its mission, can do so by going to the Haunted Forest.
It's taking place October 7th through October 9th. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. but its suggested to line up early at the gate on Mt. Moriah Road. Visitors must be in line by 10:30 p.m. to go through the event.
The cost is $10 per vehicle or $20 for a group who bring their own hayride.
For more information on Coleman Tri-County Services, click here.