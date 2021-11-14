Get a picture with your pet and support the K-9 Cares program

(WSIL) -- You can get pictures with your pets while supporting a local program trying to get up and off its paws.
Photographers will be at the Central Hospital for Animals. For a $20 donation, pet owners can get digital photos with their furry friends.
Money raised will go to the Marion Police Department's new unit called the K-9 Cares Community Therapy Dog program.
The trained dog will accompany officer Jason Plichta to car accidents, domestic abuse situations, and other calls involving trauma.
"Bridging that gap between them and us," he explains. "To let them know if they have questions they can ask us in a calmed down, relaxed environment with this dog."
The K-9 Cares program relies solely on donations, with no taxpayer dollars going to the unit.
If you want to help out, the photo fundraiser event will take place on Saturday, November 20th from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
For more on the K-9 Cares program, click here.