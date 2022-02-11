georgia shooting suspect arrested in paducah

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A man accused of shooting another man in Georgia was arrested Friday in Paducah.
Officer Brandon Jones received information that Michael R. Martin was at a local hotel and that there were warrants for his arrest.
Jones followed up and learned Martin was charged in a warrant from Georgia with trafficking cocaine and marijuana and aggravated assault with a weapon.
Officers managed to get two other people out of the room, then waited for Martin to exit. When he did, he was arrested as a fugitive from justice. He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail, awaiting extradition to Georgia.