Georgia man in custody after report of parental abduction in Marion

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A Georgia man is in custody after police respond to a report of a parental abduction in Marion on Christmas Eve.
Marion Police officers responded to the Pilot Travel Center on DeYoung Street around 4 p.m.
Officers met with Tiffany Lawrence, the mother of three children from Rocky Face, GA. She told officers she was there to meet up with the children's father Brandon Lonas, 27, of La Fayette, GA for a custody swap.
Lonas was in Nebraska and they agreed Marion was the halfway point to meet.
As they met, Lonas and Lawrence had an argument which led to Lonas leaving in his vehicle with the older two children (2,1).
Lawrence told officers when Lonas started to drive away, he said that he would not go back to jail and will commit suicide in the vehicle with the children with him.
Marion Police then issued an "attempt-to-locate" and an Amber Alert for Lonas, the children, and the vehicle.
Shortly thereafter, Lonas was stopped in Jefferson County, IL near Mt. Vernon.
Lonas was taken into custody and the children were found safe and returned to Lawrence.
Lonas is now in the Williamson County Jail pending his first court appearance.