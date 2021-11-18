Generator stolen and damage to M.A.'s Filipino food truck

(WSIL) -- A Marion business needs your help to find whoever vandalized and stole from their food truck.
The owners of M-A's Filipino Food Cuisine say someone stole the generator on their food truck. They say it happened Monday morning. The thieves also cut hoses on the truck's engine. They plan to expand into a restaurant, the owners tell us this setback makes that even more difficult.
"That's the only source of income we have right now until we open our restaurant. It's hard. Its everything you know with holidays coming up and with all the expenses we're facing right now with the restaurant and you know, our personal bills, its hard for us." said Aicy Munsell, Co-Owner of M.A.'s Filipino Cuisine.
If you want to help, they have a GoFundMe link on their Facebook Page.