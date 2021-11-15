Gas prices surge right before the Thanksgiving holiday

(WSIL)---If you plan to travel this Thanksgiving, also plan to spend more on gas than you normally would.
The Gas Buddy app says the national average for a gallon of gas is about $1.25 more than last year.
Prices are up for several reasons.
Those include supply shortages and high demand.
Gas Buddy says there are some ways to save some money this holiday.
"There are ways you can save. I think the best thing to do is to shop around no matter where you are, find those low prices, stay away from those high prices. That certainly can save you. Collectively, it's going to be a pricey Thanksgiving. Americans are going to be spending about $600 million more on gasoline every day over the weekend than they did a year ago," said Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, Patrick De Haan.
Gas buddy isn't sure when the gas surge is expected to end.