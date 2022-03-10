Gas prices on the rise, but there are still options to save money

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---Gas prices keep ticking up, and if you car doesn't get the best gas mileage, you might look for alternatives.
"Because if it costs you $125 to fill up your tank, you don't have as much money to spend as you did when it was $50 to fill up your tank," said Tim Hirsch, the New Car Sales Manager at Vogler Ford in Carbondale.
Electric cars are gaining popularity, but they aren't a quick solution.
"It depends on specifically what they order but average order time is around 6 months, could be a little longer, could be a little shorter, depending on the options that they choose. And we've got some new electric vehicles coming out that aren't in production yet, so it'll be even longer for those," said Hirsch.
According to Hirsch, when the price at the pump goes up, most customers begin looking for more efficient options.
"As gas prices spike, we see people who driving a lot with big vehicles that are getting minimal fuel mileage, we see a lot of those people wanting to trade those vehicles in for something smaller that has better fuel economy," said Hirsch.
But if a new car just isn't an option, simple maintenance can go a long way for your gas mileage.
"Just maintain your vehicle and have it checked regularly. Make sure everything is functioning properly and that your air filter is properly cleaned. Just the maintenance is a big thing. Maintenance goes a long way," said Service Manager, Brian Gibbs.
You can also make sure that your tires are aired up properly.
By having the appropriate pressure, it puts less stress on your car, and optimizes your gas mileage.