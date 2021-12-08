Gas prices could fall below $3 a gallon soon

(WSIL/AP) -- Good news for drivers, prices at the pump are starting to go down.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in November, the nation average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.39.
That's the highest since 2014.
But, experts say by January, the average is expected to drop to about three dollars and continue to fall.
For 2022, the average is expected to be $2.80.
The new forecast is based on global oil production outpacing demand next year with the rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The U.S. has also released more barrels of America's strategic petroleum reserve to help with increasing prices.
Here is a look at gas prices in our region as of 7 am Wednesday, December 8th.
Mt. Vernon - $3.33
Harrisburg - $3.17
Marion - $3.25
Carbondale - $3.49
Murphysboro - $3.55
Anna - $3.45
Cape Girardeau - $3.04
Paducah - $2.75