Gallatin County to receive $48,000 grant for bridge replacement study

GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The U.S. Dept. of Transportation announced a $48,000 grant has been awarded to Gallatin County.
The grant will go towards a planning study to replace the Peabody Road Bridge over the Saline River outside of Shawneetown.
“Bridges represent more than just their physical structures—they connect people and communities and make it easier to go about our daily lives,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These grants will help communities across the country move forward to modernize their bridges and make it easier for people and goods to move quickly, reliably, and safely to their destinations.”