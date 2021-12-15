Gallatin County High School collects donations for Mayfield tornado victims

GALLATIN CO (WSIL)---From bottles of water, to baby dolls.
Students at Gallatin County High School are doing their part to help those affected by the Mayfield tornado.
"We're doing toys for the kids who maybe lost some Christmas gifts and then we're accepting toiletries, hygiene products, and basic fundamental things people might have lost during the storms," said Addison Bean, a senior at Gallatin County High School.
Besides canned goods and diapers, many donations included things like games and race cars, since the storm hit so close to the Christmas season.
"These kids could have lost their toys for Christmas and it's just so heartbreaking that they won't be able to have toys on Christmas and celebrate Christmas, so being able to give these kids toys is an amazing feeling," said senior Brylee Bayer.
In 2012, Gallatin County was part of the area hit by the Leap Day Tornado.
The students remember when donations came to their area--and they now want to return the favor.
"I know that if the communities around us hadn't pulled together and donated a lot, I don't know how we would have gotten through it," said Bean.
"I'm just so glad that us at this school and our clubs can rally together and just give back," said Bayer.
Donations are still coming in, and even former students encourage anyone to donate if they can.
"It's just a good example to set. And if you have the opportunity to give, you always should," said former student Morgan Schmitt, who dropped by the high school to donate canned goods and water.
The Gallatin County School will be accepting donations until 2 Friday afternoon.