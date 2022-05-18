Funeral services set for Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash

(WSIL) -- Funeral services for the fallen Calloway County deputy are set.
Chief Deputy Jody Cash was killed in shooting outside the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday. The suspect in the shooting also died.
Kentucky State Police are still investigating the incident and no other details have been released.
A visitation for Chief Deputy Cash will be held Friday, May 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hardin Baptist Church in Hardin, Kentucky.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. A burial with honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery.
A donation account for Cash's family has been set up at CFSB Bank in partnership with The Murray Bank. If you would like to support Chief Deputy Cash’s family you may visit any area CFSB Bank or any of the three branches of The Murray Bank in Calloway County and reference the “Cash Family Donation Fund”.