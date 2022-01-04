Funeral services announced for Bradley Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic

(WSIL) - The Bradley Police Department continues to mourn the loss of Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic. Bradley Police Department Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was killed in the line of duty while serving the citizens of Bradley on Dec. 30, 2021.
The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office said last week that two Bradley police officers were shot while speaking to people in a room at a Comfort Inn. The officers were responding to a noise complaint.
Both suspects in the shooting have been taken into custody.
Rittmanic later died from injuries sustained during the incident, another officer was critically wounded.
Her obituary reads,
"Marlene was a leader in community policing. Marlene believed in people and her ability to speak to the community with respect; meet them where they are in life; try to understand their true needs; and work together to find a solution that produced the least disruption in people’s lives. To her- the job was about making the community safe for everyone, she believed and I’m quoting her, ”just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.” She was awarded Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2020. Marlene is a published Poet, she was an amateur photographer and film producer for our family events, Bradley Police Department and community events."
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Boubonnais, Illinois. A first responder/military walk-through will take place at 6 p.m.
A funeral will take place at the same chapel on Friday at 10 a.m. Law Enforcement Procession line-up will begin at 9 a.m.