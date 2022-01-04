Funeral procession route for Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley

(WSIL) -- Funeral services for fallen Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley are Tuesday.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. at the Fairfield Community High School gym.
The community has been asked to show their support by lining the procession route.
Here is the procession route:
- East on W. King Street toward SW 3rd Street
- Turn left onto SE 4th Street
- Turn left onto E. Court Street
- Turn left at the 1st cross street onto NE 3rd Street
- Turn right onto E. Main Street
- Slight right onto US-45 N/US Hwy 45
- Turn left onto Central Avenue
- Arrive at Cisne Family Cemetery.