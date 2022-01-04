You are the owner of this article.
...Possible Accumulating Snow on Thursday...

A system may spread accumulating snow across the region late
Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are
expected to be in the low to mid 20s, so any snow should quickly
accumulate. This may impact the morning and midday commutes.

There remains a decent amount of uncertainty with regards to the
position and strength of the snow band, and dry air at the
surface may be hard to overcome.

Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to
arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just
below zero are forecast.

Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.

Funeral procession route for Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley

deputy sean riley

(WSIL) -- Funeral services for fallen Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley are Tuesday. 

Services will be held at 11 a.m. at the Fairfield Community High School gym. 

The community has been asked to show their support by lining the procession route.

deputy riley funeral procession route

Here is the procession route:

  • East on W. King Street toward SW 3rd Street
  • Turn left onto SE 4th Street
  • Turn left onto E. Court Street
  • Turn left at the 1st cross street onto NE 3rd Street
  • Turn right onto E. Main Street
  • Slight right onto US-45 N/US Hwy 45
  • Turn left onto Central Avenue
  • Arrive at Cisne Family Cemetery.

