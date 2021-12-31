Funeral arrangements set for Deputy Sean Riley

WAYNE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Funeral arrangements for a fallen Wayne County deputy have been set.
Deputy Sean Riley was killed in the line of duty while responding to a motorist assist call on Wednesday.
A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Fairfield Community High School gym. A first responder walk-thru will take place at 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in the high school gym.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to the Sean Riley Benefit fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne. Memorials will be accepted at the services and the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, IL which is assisting with arrangements.