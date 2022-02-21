Funeral arrangements announced for Deputy Jon David Utley

(WSIL) -- Funeral arrangements for a Pulaski County deputy killed in a weekend crash have been announced.
Corporal Jon David Utley was killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday in Villa Ridge.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 24 at 11 a.m., with funeral service at 1 p.m. in Villa Ridge at the Jones Funeral Home (594 Olmsted Road).
He will then be escorted by law enforcement back to his hometown of Johnston City, where another visitation will be held Friday, February 25 at 5 p.m. at Pyle Funeral Home (just east of I-57 exit 59).
Funeral services will then be held on Saturday, February 26 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Herrin.
Numerous agencies have paid their respects over social media, including the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
Chief Deputy Kyle Bacon says Utley worked as a dispatcher for several years, before becoming an officer.
"Jon was a good worker, he was a good father and was following his dream of being a police officer. The people here that worked with Jon and have spent time with Jon are just devastated at this loss at such a young age," said Bacon.
Some local schools will be participating in Back the Blue Day Friday, with $1 donation being accepted with all money going to Utley's family.