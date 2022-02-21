Funeral arrangements announced for Deputy Jon David Utley

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with expected rain
this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River at
Murphysboro.  The river at Plumfield will briefly dip below flood
stage for the early part of the week, then rise back above flood
stage Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 100 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Wednesday morning to a crest of 21.5 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Funeral arrangements announced for Deputy Jon David Utley

  • 0

(WSIL) -- Funeral arrangements for a Pulaski County deputy killed in a weekend crash have been announced. 

Corporal Jon David Utley was killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday in Villa Ridge. 

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 24 at 11 a.m., with funeral service at 1 p.m. in Villa Ridge at the Jones Funeral Home (594 Olmsted Road).

He will then be escorted by law enforcement back to his hometown of Johnston City, where another visitation will be held Friday, February 25 at 5 p.m. at Pyle Funeral Home (just east of I-57 exit 59).

Funeral services will then be held on Saturday, February 26 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Herrin. 

Numerous agencies have paid their respects over social media, including the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. 

Chief Deputy Kyle Bacon says Utley worked as a dispatcher for several years, before becoming an officer. 

"Jon was a good worker, he was a good father and was following his dream of being a police officer. The people here that worked with Jon and have spent time with Jon are just devastated at this loss at such a young age," said Bacon.

Some local schools will be participating in Back the Blue Day Friday, with $1 donation being accepted with all money going to Utley's family. 

Tags

Recommended for you