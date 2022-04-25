Fundraisers created for two SIU students involved in Union County crash

(WSIL) -- The community is working together to support the families of two SIU students involved in a fatal crash on Route 3 in Union County last week.
One fundraiser is for Pavan Swarna, who was killed in that crash on Thursday. His sister, Priyanka Swarna, created a GoFundMe to help return him to India for last rites.
On the fundraiser page she says, "For those of you that know him, he's the kindest person. His fun spirit calms the people around him. He's always there for friends and family in their time of need. In the same spirit, he went to help a friend this morning and was fatally struck by oncoming traffic. His kindness in helping his friends cost him his life."
Click here to donate to Swarna's family.
Karthik Kakumanu's GoFundMe was created by his brother, Aravind Kakumanu. Kakumanu was severely injured in the crash.
His brother wrote, "Karthik is severely injured and undergoing surgery. Doctors have mentioned that his ribs were injured and there was internal bleeding through the spleen. Further, they had to remove the spleen to avoid the major consequences which impact his immunity in the future."
His fundraiser hopes to the help the family handle the medical bills associated with his recovery.
Click here to donate to Kakumanu's family.