Fundraisers aim to help West Frankfort family that lost everything in March fire

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The community is coming together to help a family in need after a recent fire.
A large fundraiser is taking place in West Frankfort Friday evening.
The McKinnies family lost everything they owned in a fire back on March 28. Two separate fires broke out, killing multiple pets and destroying their belonging.
The fundraisers aim to help the family get back on their feet. You can head to the West Frankfort Moose Lodge until just before midnight Friday.
Bands are playing, pulled pork dinners and a silent auction is available for bids.
If you can't attend the fundraiser, there are two ways you can donate online.
You can give to their GoFundMe by clicking here or send money to the family here.