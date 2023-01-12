Fundraiser for shooting victim's children planned in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- A fundraiser is planned for the children of a woman who was shot and killed in Carterville.
Integrated Health of Southern Illinois is planning a 'Give Back Chiropractic Fundraiser', benefitting the two small children of Michelle Akin-Aumiller starting on Monday, January 16th to Friday, January 27th.
In a release, Integrated Health Carterville said on January 6th, they lost one of their own as Massage Therapist Michelle Akin-Aumiller's life was taken in an active shooter situation.
A fundraiser by Integrated Health is being set up to where 100% of the donated funds raised will benefit her children.
Cash and check donations are being accepted at both their Carterville and Harrisburg locations at Integrated Health.
The Give Back Chiropractic Fundraiser details how new Integrated Chiropractic patients will receive a chiropractic evaluation and treatment for a donation of $50.
A tribute concert is also being planned at the Marion Pavilion on February 26th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Integrated Health also said a memorial has been set up at Cannon Park in Carterville.