Funding deadline looms as GOP demands and Democratic absences slow effort to lock in vote

.Periods of heavy rain that fell last night into this morning has
produced two to three inches of rainfall across the warned area.
Another round of heavy rain is expected to occur early this
afternoon and will likely lead to overland flooding.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Southwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White
and Williamson. In Southwest Indiana, Posey.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1053 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, Harrisburg, West
Frankfort, Mount Carmel, Benton, Carterville, Carmi,
Fairfield, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher,
Albion, Shawneetown, Rend Lake Area, Sesser and Zeigler.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will
occur across western Kentucky. Isolated higher gusts up to 55
mph are possible here. Across southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and southwest Indiana, peak wind gusts will be 40 to
45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

.Widespread heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will persist
through the day across the region.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

The Flood Watch continues for

* All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
and most of western Kentucky except Christian, Todd, and Trigg
Counties.

* Until 6 PM CST this evening

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying locations. Creeks and streams may
rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and
urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Funding deadline looms as GOP demands and Democratic absences slow effort to lock in vote

Funding deadline looms as GOP demands and Democratic absences slow effort to lock in vote

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters with Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and other GOP leaders following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Government funding is set to expire Friday and, though lawmakers have expressed confidence there won't be a shutdown, it's still not clear when the Senate will vote to approve a stop-gap spending measure.

The House of Representatives voted last week on a bipartisan basis to approve the measure, known as a continuing resolution, to extend funding through March 11. Lawmakers are also working to lock in a broader full-year spending package, but have said they need more time to finish and, as a result, need a short-term funding extension to avert a shutdown at the end of the week.

Now, the Senate must pass the short-term extension before it can be sent to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

But Republican demands and Democratic absences have complicated the effort to lock in a final Senate vote, bringing action down to the wire as the February 18 funding deadline nears.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune of South Dakota said on Wednesday afternoon that bipartisan negotiators were closing in on an agreement over how to process a series of amendments to the funding bill. He said that Republicans want votes on amendments -- at a majority threshold -- dealing with vaccine mandates and preventing the federal government from funding the distribution of crack pipes, something the administration denies is happening, but that nevertheless has raised bipartisan concerns.

"There is still a path, if the Democrats are willing, to get this done," Thune told reporters.

Thune updated reporters as he left the Capitol on Wednesday evening, saying the path forward to pass the government funding bill was still not settled as Democrats deal with several absences that could make it difficult for them, in the 50-50 Senate, to block a pair of Republican amendments that would overturn vaccine mandates.

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona was out because his wife, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, is sick.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico is still away after he had a stroke and is recovering.

And 88-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein missed votes Wednesday. Feinstein's husband is ill, which is why she missed votes, according to a source familiar with the situation. Feinstein is not expected to return to the Senate this week.

One Republican senator, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, is away also, traveling abroad.

Democrats are reluctant to cast those vaccine mandate votes unless they know they can defeat them. If one or both were to pass, it would change the underlying government funding bill and it would have to be sent back to the House, which is out of session, and the deadline for government funding to run out is Friday.

"If we had the votes now, I think we'd win them," Thune said about the vaccine mandate measures.

Thune said it was possible there would be support among some Republicans to use a process called "live pairing" that would have GOP senators vote "present" on the amendments instead of "yes" and therefore lower the vote threshold Democrats would need to meet to block them. It was done once this week by GOP Sen. Mike Rounds as a gesture of bipartisanship to offset the absence of Luján on a vote on a nomination.

"It's kind of, I think, reserved for those contingencies that are really serious -- and these obviously sounds like they are -- so we'll see. We have not had a full-throated discussion about pairing just yet. I'm not sure the Democrats have necessarily made that request," he said.

But despite the uncertainly, Thune said he did not think there would be a government shutdown.

The expectation on Capitol Hill remains that neither party wants a shutdown and the extension will pass the Senate before the deadline.

A similar scenario played out back in December, but the standoff ended with an agreement to hold votes on an earlier stopgap bill as well as a GOP amendment to prohibit the use of federal funding for Covid-19 vaccine mandates, which ultimately failed.

