Full schedule of activities for Belle Rive Days

BELLE RIVE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Organizers have a full schedule of activities planned for Belle Rive Days.
September 11, 2022:
- 10:30 a.m. - Homecoming Service
- Free pork chop lunch
- 1 p.m. - Car Show
- 2 p.m. - Power Wheels Race
- 2 p.m. - Tractor Pedal Pull
September 16, 2022:
- 6:30 p.m. - Little Miss Belle Rive & Talent Show
September 17, 2022:
- 11 a.m. - Parade Registration
- Noon - Parade
- After Parade - Tractor Show, Tractor Games, free pizza, cornhole tournament, inflatables and games for kids.
These events are taking place the Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church.
