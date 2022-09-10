 Skip to main content
Full schedule of activities for Belle Rive Days

  • Updated
  • 0
Belle Rive Days 2022

BELLE RIVE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Organizers have a full schedule of activities planned for Belle Rive Days. 

September 11, 2022:

  • 10:30 a.m. -  Homecoming Service
  • Free pork chop lunch
  • 1 p.m. - Car Show 
  • 2 p.m. - Power Wheels Race
  • 2 p.m. - Tractor Pedal Pull 

September 16, 2022: 

  • 6:30 p.m. - Little Miss Belle Rive & Talent Show 

September 17, 2022: 

  • 11 a.m. - Parade Registration 
  • Noon - Parade 
  • After Parade - Tractor Show, Tractor Games, free pizza, cornhole tournament, inflatables and games for kids. 

These events are taking place the Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church. 

