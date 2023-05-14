Fugitive on the run after barricading himself in Makanda home

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A man is on the run following a standoff in Williamson County that began with a domestic battery call.
Williamson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 2700 block of Robley Lane around 10:13 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found a 64-year old female in her driveway who accused Lucas M. Thompson of choking her and hitting her on the head.
The victim stated that Thompson, 25, made threats during the incident that the only way he'd go to jail is for murder, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The victim was able to escape the home and informed deputies on scene that Thompson was still inside and armed with a sword.
Residents within five miles of the home received alerts informing them of the situation. Special units made entry into the home and confirmed Thompson had left the building prior to deputies arriving.
Since March 2018 sheriff's deputies have responded to 37 calls at the residence, mostly for domestic battery calls according to the sheriff's office.
Thompson is wanted out of Jackson County on a warrant while he's wanted for questioning in Williamson County for the events on Sunday. Investigators expect Thompson to receive additional charges.
Those who have information can call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477).