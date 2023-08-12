 Skip to main content
Fugitive from Tennessee arrested in Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A joint operation that included the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office results in the arrest of a fugitive.

Details on the arrest comes from a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

According to the write-up, Daniel Gomez of Memphis, TN pulled up and opened fire on Memphis police when they reported to the scene of a crime. Gomez fled Memphis, and the US Marshals located Gomez at a residence in East Prairie, MO.

As the Marshals kept up surveillance on Gomez, deputies from Mississippi County obtained and executed a search warrant at Gomez's location, where he was subsequently arrested.

