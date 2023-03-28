 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

.Minor flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The river has
crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to crest in
moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Frost likely Wednesday morning, warmer by the afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Tomorrow

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a fairly quiet day across the region. Temperatures stayed below average, with breezy northwest winds but we did see some sunshine. 

Overnight the clouds will clear, allowing temperatures to dip into the low to mid 30s. Winds will also relax. This is the perfect combination for widespread frost. If you've gotten a jump on your spring planting, you'll want to protect them through tomorrow morning. 

The remainder of the day Wednesday should be really nice. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return. Afternoon highs will rise back until near 60 degrees. Even warmer temperatures arrive Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s. 

Severe

Enjoy the break in the active weather. Our next system will move in Friday, bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. Timing looks to be during the afternoon and evening. This system still several days out and the finer details are still too far away iron out. 

For right now, stay weather aware and we will keep you updated as this gets closer. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you