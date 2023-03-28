Frost likely Wednesday morning, warmer by the afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a fairly quiet day across the region. Temperatures stayed below average, with breezy northwest winds but we did see some sunshine.
Overnight the clouds will clear, allowing temperatures to dip into the low to mid 30s. Winds will also relax. This is the perfect combination for widespread frost. If you've gotten a jump on your spring planting, you'll want to protect them through tomorrow morning.
The remainder of the day Wednesday should be really nice. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return. Afternoon highs will rise back until near 60 degrees. Even warmer temperatures arrive Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s.
Enjoy the break in the active weather. Our next system will move in Friday, bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. Timing looks to be during the afternoon and evening. This system still several days out and the finer details are still too far away iron out.
For right now, stay weather aware and we will keep you updated as this gets closer.