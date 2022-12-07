Frontier outage scheduled Wednesday night could interrupt some 911 calls

(WSIL) -- Frontier Communications has notified area 911 agencies of an emergency fiber optic circuit repair.
The repair is scheduled to begin after midnight and last until 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
The repair will cause landline phones in these areas or telephone prefixes to not be able to dial 911:
- 265 - New Haven
- 962 - Omaha
- 272 - Ridgway
- 269 - Shawneetown
- 273 - Eldorado
- 252/253 - Harrisburg
- 647 - Boughton
- 378 - Norris City
- 643 - McLeansboro
- 262 - Mt. Carmel
- 943 - Lawrenceville
Anyone that has a Frontier land-line phone and has an emergency in one of the prefixes, during this time period is advised to call 911 from a cell phone.