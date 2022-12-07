 Skip to main content
Frontier outage scheduled Wednesday night could interrupt some 911 calls

(WSIL) -- Frontier Communications has notified area 911 agencies of an emergency fiber optic circuit repair.

The repair is scheduled to begin after midnight and last until 6 a.m. Thursday morning. 

The repair will cause landline phones in these areas or telephone prefixes to not be able to dial 911:

  • 265 - New Haven
  • 962 - Omaha
  • 272 - Ridgway
  • 269 - Shawneetown
  • 273 - Eldorado
  • 252/253 - Harrisburg
  • 647 - Boughton
  • 378 - Norris City
  • 643 - McLeansboro
  • 262 - Mt. Carmel
  • 943 - Lawrenceville

Anyone that has a Frontier land-line phone and has an emergency in one of the prefixes, during this time period is advised to call 911 from a cell phone.