Front brings cooler but mild conditions Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Sunshine and record breaking temperatures this afternoon but cooler air returns Thursday.
Afternoon temperatures soared into the mid to upper 70s breaking records in some areas. The quiet and warm weather will linger into the evening but overnight our next cold front will move through. No active weather is expected along the front but much cooler temperatures will return tomorrow.
Sunshine and above average will stick around into Thursday but we will be close to 20 degrees cooler than today. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures will warm back up into the weekend, followed by rain and a few storms. Keep the umbrella on standby.