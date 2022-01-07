From snow boots to rain boots, rain chances ramp back up over the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The bitter cold will stick around overnight but a warm up is on the way.
Temperatures won't make it above freezing today and will dip back into the teens overnight. Black ice and slick spots will continue to be a concern, drive with caution.
Temperatures will begin to climb again tomorrow. Highs will warm back into the low to mid 40s, followed by the chance for rain. Rain chances will increase in the afternoon and evening hours, before becoming widespread overnight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but severe weather is not expected.
Areas that picked up more snowfall could see some localized flooding issues through the weekend.