From severe weather to winter weather, be aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front will continue to push through into the evening, keeping a small chance for showers around. However, the severe threat has ended.
Behind the front much colder air will settle back into the region. Overnight low temperatures will dip back into the low 20s and Wednesday's highs will only climb into the mid 30s.
By Wednesday evening a wintry mix will begin to move into the region. Rain, freezing rain and sleet will likely lead to travel issues throughout the day Thursday. Two rounds of winter weather are expected. The first Wednesday evening into Thursday morning and the second midday Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the viewing area during this time period. Travel delays and power outages are possible where we see higher ice amounts. Flooding will also be a concern across western Kentucky where mostly rain is expected.
Be sure to stay weather aware and stay tuned for updates.