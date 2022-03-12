Frigid Saturday ahead of a warm up

WSIL (Carterville) -- As March typically goes, we've been in a temperature roller coaster and unfortunately right now, we're at the very bottom. Good news is we can only go up after today.
We woke up to bitter cold conditions with temperatures in the teens and wind chills down to the single digits. Highs today will reach slightly above freezing for most of us and there will be plenty of sunshine to help get rid of lingering snow.
Tonight the sun will be setting at 6:01 PM but tomorrow it'll be 7:02 PM. Don't forget to spring your clocks ahead an hour tonight!
The sunshine will stick around through tomorrow and temperatures will be warmer than today, as we climb into the mid to upper 50s. The biggest change are gusty winds. At times, it will be as high as roughly 35 mph for some of us.
Looking ahead into the work week, a warm up is expected with multiple days seeing above average highs!