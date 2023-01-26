Frigid cold today but warmer tomorrow -- rain chances increasing for the weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're having a tough time climbing above freezing for today's highs thanks to a recent front. Wind chills are still down into the 20s.
The chance of flurries have moved on and now we get a moment to enjoy some sunshine. There's a bit of a breeze out of the West.
Tonight will be bitter cold as we dip into the low 20s and clear skies are expected. We could still see some refreeze so take caution late tonight and early tomorrow.
Tomorrow will be much nicer temperature wise but the winds will be the big story. Between the low pressure that recently passed and the high pressure in the deep south, we'll be stuck between a pretty tight pressure gradient.
We remain dry until Saturday night when the next system is on track to move through. A few light rain showers tracking across the region.
In the system's wake, temperatures will drop back down into the mid 30s.
We are tracking another storm system Tuesday and into Wednesday. The pattern is conducive for more winter weather, potentially freezing rain and sleet. The finer details are still uncertain but it's definitely something to keep an eye on.