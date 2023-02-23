 Skip to main content
Fries with a Firefighter in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) -- Guests in southern Illinois are invited to a special event where they can meet and eat dinner with firefighters in West Frankfort.

This event is called 'Fries with a Firefighter' and is scheduled at the McDonald's in West Frankfort on Thursday, February 23, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Firefighters with the West Frankfort Fire Department will be on hand taking customer orders.

Also on hand will be firetrucks and other emergency vehicles on site for anyone to tour and look at.

A portion of the overall proceeds, and 100% of cookie sales will be donated to the West Frankfort Fire Department.

