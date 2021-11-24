Friend reacts to death of SIU student Daniel Lobo

(WSIL) -- Friends of SIU Student Daniel Lobo say they are still in disbelief about his death.
He was shot and killed in Gurnee, Illinois this weekend.
Police say 22-year-old Daniel Fernando Lobo was killed during an alleged road rage incident Saturday.
He was a passenger in that car and was declared dead at the hospital.
Daniel Lobo was six months shy of finishing a Master's Degree in Biology at SIU.
His friend, Oluwatobi Elugbadebo, says he couldn't believe the news after seeing a Facebook post.
He tells me they were just becoming close friends when he passed.
He says he met Lobo through mutual friends at a party and says Lobo hung out with a lot of the Nigerian students from SIU.
He says he embraced their culture and knew a lot of Nigerian Music.
He says Lobo was always smiling, joyful and brought positive vibes wherever he went.
He says Lobo was a genuinely good person and was always willing to hang out.
"I can't lie I was really shocked because we were starting to get close. I mean we were talking from Tuesday or Wednesday we talked on Instagram, you know he was going to come visit me and then for me to hear this news, it's just, it's crazy," he said.
Lobo is the 4th SIU student to pass away this semester.
His visitation will be held Friday in Waukegan and his mass will take place Saturday also in Waukegan.