(WSIL) -- Friday is National Wear Red for Women Day! The day is dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular disease, especially in women.
Doctors at SIH say women should pay attention to their bodies and the subtle signs and indicators of heart disease.
They say it's important to have regular checkups and to know the symptoms of heart disease. Those can differ between women and men.
"It's important to pay attention to those symptoms, discuss them with your physician. If that escalates into something more serious, seek help rather quickly," said Dr. Cesar Coello, Cardiologist with SIH Prairie Heart Institute.
Last year at SIH, 36% of heart attack patients were women. The youngest patient was only 49-years-old.