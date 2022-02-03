Friday is National Wear Red for Women Day!

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph likely. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter, Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem, Illinois. * WHEN...Now until midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel due to the snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be extremely difficult and should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&