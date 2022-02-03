 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.
Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter,
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem, Illinois.

* WHEN...Now until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel due to the snow, sleet, and freezing rain will
be extremely difficult and should be avoided unless absolutely
necessary. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening
commute Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Friday is National Wear Red for Women Day!

(WSIL) -- Friday is National Wear Red for Women Day! The day is dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular disease, especially in women.

Doctors at SIH say women should pay attention to their bodies and the subtle signs and indicators of heart disease.

They say it's important to have regular checkups and to know the symptoms of heart disease. Those can differ between women and men. 

"It's important to pay attention to those symptoms, discuss them with your physician. If that escalates into something more serious, seek help rather quickly," said Dr. Cesar Coello, Cardiologist with SIH Prairie Heart Institute.

Last year at SIH, 36% of heart attack patients were women. The youngest patient was only 49-years-old.

