Friday flight cancellations top 3,700, disrupting holiday travel

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as -10 to -20. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&