Free event to help people addicted to gambling

(WSIL) -- March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and there is a free upcoming virtual event to help those who are addicted and their families.
Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, is teaming up with the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling (ICPG) to host the 3rd annual event.
“March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. And, Centerstone is honored to host this free event with an exciting lineup of speakers to start conversations about gambling disorder issues and educate those in attendance about prevention, treatment and recovery services available,” said Angela Quigley-Ragland, clinical coordinator at Centerstone.
Symposium speakers include:
Deborah G. Haskins, Ph.D., LCPC, ACS, MAC, ICGC II, BACC, ICGSO – “Guess Who’s Coming to Problem Gambling Treatment, Prevention, and Community Wellness? What’s On Your Menu?”
Dr. Timothy Fong, Professor of Psychiatry at the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA – “The Impact of Gambling on Physical Health”
ICPG Administrator Bill Johnson – “Stigma, Recovery and Addiction: How the Issue of Stigma has an Effect on those Seeking Treatment for any Disorder”
This training has 4 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184. Participants will need to attend the entire symposium to receive CEUs; no partial credits will be given.
The event is free and open to the public on Thursday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to register online.
For more information, contact Quigley-Ragland at Angela.Quigley@Centerstone.org.