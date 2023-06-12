Free community block party coming up at Mounds Black History Museum

MOUNDS, IL (WSIL) -- You're invited to a community block party at the Mounds Black History Museum on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It's hosted by Arrowleaf's R3 Program, the Alexander/Pulaski chapter of the NAACP, the Lions International and the University of Illinois Extension.
"This event is to help the youth develop and build healthy relationships between families and neighborhoods," says Sarita Sawyer of the U of I Extension. "And to increase community involvement with youth because data shows that when youth possess positive assets most do better and are more successful as adults than those youth that do not have those positive connections and assets."
The event will include a numbers of free items and activities:
- All youth activities are free.
- Hotdogs, Dippin’ Dots, popcorn and water will be given away.
- Mounds Police Department, Cairo Police Department, vendors and resource tables will be giving away free items.
- Bounce houses will be free.
Arrowleaf says there's still room for vendors and resource tables. For more information, Sarita Sawyer can be reached at 618.306.2324 or ssawyer@illinois.edu.
R3 is short for Restore, Reinvest, and Renew. The R3 service delivery program
promotes violence prevention and youth development activities in Alexander and Pulaski Counties with a restorative justice lens that focuses on improving
community members’ social determinants of health.