Free Back to School Expo coming up in Williamson County, IL

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team's (FW-PYD) Back to School Expo is Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pavilion in Marion, Illinois.
The Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Shawnee Health and other partner organizations are hosting it.
They will have free backpacks, school supplies, free dental exams, haircuts, free school physicals, immunizations, a resource fair, food trucks, kids’ consignment and games.
The event is geared toward children and families to get ready for the school year.
The FW-PYD says their overall goal is to, "Support and promote positive youth development in Franklin and Williamson County through prevention programs and services, networking and collaboration, and raising public awareness of resources devoted to the well-being of young people."