Fredericktown tornado destroys homes and businesses

FREDERICKTOWN (WSIL) -- In Fredericktown, MO just off highway 67, businesses and homes were destroyed.
One brick home was flattened and left behind as a pile of rubble. A side beside was thrown into trees. Trees were snapped, uprooted and debris scattered through the tornadoes path.
One home was left only partially standing where a family was riding out the tornado in the basement.
"I was at work last night when everything was going on. I work at a nursing home. My mother in-law's, a tornado was suppose to hit Walmart, came through here. Their house is completely destroyed. They went to the basement, had a mattress over them, the roof came off everything, jeep totaled, brand new truck," explains Lindsey Robart.
Some of the debris that surrounded what was left of the home came from across the highway where Black River Electric Cooperative was hit. The electric company's windows were blown out, and several vehicles sustained damage. Crews were out working hard to get everything back up and running.