 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fredericktown crews respond to power line fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Fredericktown power line fire

FREDERICKTOWN, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- The Fire Department responded to the scene of a powerline arcing Sunday night. 

According to the department's Facebook page, crews were called to the north side of Fredericktown around 7 p.m.

Officials say the fire is related to the electrical issues City of Fredericktown utility customers are experiencing. City utility crews are aware of the issue and are responding.

There is no estimated time of restoration at this time.

You can check the fire department's Facebook page for updates here

Tags

Brooke Schlyer is the midday producer and co-anchor. She also reports for the 4 p.m. newscast. 

Recommended for you