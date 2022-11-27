Fredericktown crews respond to power line fire

FREDERICKTOWN, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- The Fire Department responded to the scene of a powerline arcing Sunday night.
According to the department's Facebook page, crews were called to the north side of Fredericktown around 7 p.m.
Officials say the fire is related to the electrical issues City of Fredericktown utility customers are experiencing. City utility crews are aware of the issue and are responding.
There is no estimated time of restoration at this time.
