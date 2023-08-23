Franklin County Woman arrested following a possible road rage incident

BENTON (WSIL) -- A woman was arrested on multiple charges after a possible road rage incident on the 200 block of N. Commercial Street. Police found a 2013 Lincoln MKS that was involved in the incident, along with 34-year-old Alexandria C. Pauls of Macedonia, IL.
Pauls was then arrested for a DUI. Officers say she headbutted one of the officers and damaged a Benton police car during her arrest.
Police took Pauls to Franklin Hospital before transporting her to the Franklin County Jail. She's charged with aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer, endangering the life or health of a child, and criminal damage to government supported property.