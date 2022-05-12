Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

(WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help searching for a missing man.
Bryan E. McGill, 55, was last seen early Wednesday morning.
He is described as 6 feet 3 inches, 450 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He drives a 2005 Nissan Titan pick-up with waterfowl sticker, Illinois B-truck Plate 71943J.
He is known to frequent Rend lake and is from the Ewing area.
If you have any information that may help officials locate Mr. McGill please contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841 or your local law enforcement.