Franklin County Sheriff's Office introduces K9 Riot

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, is introducing it's new K9 Riot.
A $15,000 gift to purchase Riot was provide by the task force. Additional funds for the purchase of the K9 related equipment was provided by Rep. Dave Severin.
As part of the agreement, the sheriff's office will provide the K9 handler, specialized vehicle, and related equipment.
K9 riot and Deputy Ryan Payne will soon begin an intensive six week training program in Indiana. Training will include tracking, narcotic detection and apprehension.
The sheriff's office said, "We are very excited to add K9 Riot as a member of the department. This addition will undoubtedly provide the Sheriff's Office and other local departments another valued resource to assist in combating the drug epidemic. We are thankful to the SI Drug Task Force and Rep. Severin for this partnership and investment."