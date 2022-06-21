 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday...

On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on
Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to
scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will
provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day
Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours
in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat,
drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned
environment.

Franklin County pawn shop sees more customers amid inflation

  • Updated
  • 0

Pawn Shop Exchange

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WSIL) -- More people are turning to pawn shops to ease the pain of inflation.

Shawnee Trading Company in West Frankfort has seen a 40% uptick in customers, according to manager Dana Earnheart.

Earnheart says more than half the customers looking to sell or pawn their items need money for gas, groceries or other expenses.

Earnheart says most customers pawn their items and pay interest to try and keep it. But some customers, she says can't afford those payments and lose their valuables.

"They're in a bind right now. Yeah there's people that live paycheck to paycheck and when you bite into their income by that much it puts them in a bnd for sure," Earnheart said. "People are struggling and it's bad right now."

With more people coming in, Earnheart says they have a lot of valuables including game systems, guitars and jewelry. Earnheart says she's had to turn some people away in order to avoid overstocking on certain items.

Tags

Recommended for you