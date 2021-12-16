You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY
NIGHT...

Widespread showers, along with isolated to scattered
thunderstorms, are expected to lift back northward across the
region Friday and Friday evening as a warm front moves northward
out of of Tennessee and into the Ohio River Valley. The activity
is expected to increase in intensity Friday night, especially
along and north of the Ohio River. Very heavy downpours and
lightning will be the primary thunderstorm hazards.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected at many locations by
Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out if
multiple thunderstorms manage to repeat over the same locations.
It is important to note that if any flooding does develop across
tornado ravaged areas of western Kentucky, it could be exacerbated
by debris clogging or partially clogging area drainage systems.

Franklin County man receives 60 years for sexual abuse, possessing child pornography

  • 0
Court, Gavel
By Kenzie Dillow

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin County State's Attorney Abby Dinn announced on December 13, Kenneth Lee Holley, 53 of Mulkeytown, was sentenced to 60 years in prison. 

He was sentenced on charges of possessing child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. 

On December 12, 2019 Holley was arrested and charged or sexually abusing two separate minors. He was charged the next day with possessing child pornography in a separate case. An additional count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse was added, alleging from 2013 to 2019 Holley filmed videos of minors while engaged in sexual acts and committed sexual acts with a third minor. 

In April 2021 Holley pleaded guilty and on December 13, 2021 he was sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison.

He was also ordered to pay restitution for counseling for the victims and a fine of $2,000 for each count of child pornography.

