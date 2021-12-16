Franklin County man receives 60 years for sexual abuse, possessing child pornography

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin County State's Attorney Abby Dinn announced on December 13, Kenneth Lee Holley, 53 of Mulkeytown, was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
He was sentenced on charges of possessing child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
On December 12, 2019 Holley was arrested and charged or sexually abusing two separate minors. He was charged the next day with possessing child pornography in a separate case. An additional count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse was added, alleging from 2013 to 2019 Holley filmed videos of minors while engaged in sexual acts and committed sexual acts with a third minor.
In April 2021 Holley pleaded guilty and on December 13, 2021 he was sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison.
He was also ordered to pay restitution for counseling for the victims and a fine of $2,000 for each count of child pornography.