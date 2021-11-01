Franklin County man receives 20 years for stabbing, shooting mother

(WSIL) -- A Franklin County man will spend two decades in prison for crimes against his mother.
On March 1, 2018 a struggle broke out between Jeffery Herrell and his mother. During the struggle, he stabbed his mother with a knife and shot her in the back of the head.
Herrell's mother survived and fled to the neighbor's house for help.
He was arrested and has been in the Franklin County jail since then. He was initially charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Herrell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm on October 13, 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in IDOC.