You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Franklin County man receives 20 years for stabbing, shooting mother

  • 0
Court, Gavel
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- A Franklin County man will spend two decades in prison for crimes against his mother. 

On March 1, 2018 a struggle broke out between Jeffery Herrell and his mother. During the struggle, he stabbed his mother with a knife and shot her in the back of the head. 

Herrell's mother survived and fled to the neighbor's house for help. 

He was arrested and has been in the Franklin County jail since then. He was initially charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Herrell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm on October 13, 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in IDOC.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you