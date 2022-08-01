 Skip to main content
Franklin County man killed after vehicle crashes into water

IDOT employee killed in crash

(WSIL) -- A Franklin County man has died after his vehicle crashed into a body of water. 

On July 30, 2022 just before 8 a.m. the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a call about a vehicle partially submerged in the Zeigler Reservoir off of Dry Road. 

Deputies responded and found the vehicle in the water. A tow company responded and pulled the vehicle from the water.

Deputies found a man in the vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He is identified as 39-year-old Quinton Haney of Mulkeytown.

Conservation Police deployed a boat and used sonar to check for the possibility of other passengers. No other people were found in the water. 

Police determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed over into the southbound lane, overcorrected, struck a tree and ran off the road and into the lake. 

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Illinois Dept of Natural Resources - Conservation Police, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

