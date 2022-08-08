Franklin County leaders hope to curb truancy in the new school year

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Franklin County State's Attorney's office says as students go back to the classroom, they will put school-related issues back on their radar. That includes truancy.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been an increase in truancy cases.
ROE Truancy interventionist, Luke Saeger says, students are in another transition period. This time, a return to normalcy following COVID.
"This is really our first normal year - at the beginning of last year, we had mask mandates. This year, we kinda have loosened that up, which is great to hear. So, we're getting all of our students back on the right track," said Saeger.
Saeger says COVID caused an uptick in truancy, which the State of Illinois defines as 3 or more unexcused absences, chronically defined as 9.
He says the ROE's PACT program, or Partners Against Chronic Truancy, is about prevention, intervention and education. Their 4-step program starts with initial contact.
"Step 1 is where we get an initial reference from the school district, letting us know that hey, we've had issued with this student, we have tried all of our resources, can you come help us. Step 2, students and their parent or guardian meet with school administrators and the truancy interventionist. Step 3, the same, but including additional resources, and the State's Attorney's office," said Saeger.
He says the truancy interventionist will go to great lengths to make sure they do not have to implement Step 4, but if they do, that call is to the State's Attorney's Office.
"That's something we do not want to do, so the three steps before that court summons is crucial," Saeger explained.
Johnston City School District falls under Saeger's territory. Superintendent Kathy Clark says a school's partnership with the PACT program is beneficial for brainstorming and problem solving for families.
"They will come in and they will have meetings with our families as well, to help better serve them and to help give them the resources they may need in order to come to school every day," said Clark.