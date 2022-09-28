Franklin County foundation comes up with frightful fundraiser

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) - One fall festivity puts the fun into fundraiser. This Franklin County not-for-profit is doing things a little differently this year and created a frighteningly fun way to raise money for scholarships and sponsorships.
Yes, it's a barber shop, yes it's a shooting academy and shooting range, but right now, Extreme Exigency is also grounds for a frightful fundraiser for their educational foundation.
"We raise money to do presentations for churches, veterans programs, training and stuff for concealed carry for our veterans," explained owner, Ray Minor. "And we also give away scholarships and sponsor 4-H archery and 4-H rifles."
The fundraiser is pay-per-person and includes a Boo Yard, haunted shooting gallery (which Minor seems to particularly enjoy), a live zombie shoot, camp fire stories, hayrides and a murder mystery corn maze.
"It has locations, like the one you see behind me, they go thru the maze and try to find the locations," said Minor. "There's a candle opera and a lead pipe, and of course, the murder suspects are out there too!"
Cue, Cadence Neitzel, a 4-H volunteer doing community service hours to earn her gold metal. During opening weekend, she was a murder suspect in the maze.
"The certain mask I had on, I couldn't see anything," Neitzel said with a smile, "so I was like, if I see a light, scare them! And it kinda worked out and it was a lot of fun!"
Minor said, they came up with as much as they could to make the fundraiser as fun and family friendly as possible.
"I just love the families," Minor said. "It is a family event, that's what we want it to be. It's a great time."
The fundraiser runs every weekend through the first weekend of November.
You can find more information, you can find them on Facebook or their website: Extremeexigency.com