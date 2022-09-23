Franklin County crash injures four, driver flees scene

FRANKLNI COUNTY (WSIL) -- Four people were injured during an alcohol related crash in Franklin County.
On Wednesday around 11 p.m. Franklin County deputies responded to a crash on South County Line Road near Old Marion Road.
Deputies learned a truck, driven by a 17-year-old boy, was traveling east, ran off the road and overturned several times before coming to a rest on it's top.
The driver and front seat passenger, 51-year-old Charles Foote of West Frankfort, both fled the scene.
Two passengers, 43-year-old Marocka Greenlee and 21-year-old Sydney Rich, were both ejected from the vehicle A fourth passenger, 20-year-old Logan Brymer, was able to get out of the vehicle.
Greenlee and rich were taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with major injuries. Brymer was taken to Herrin Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver was later located at Franklin Hospital when he sought medical attention for minor injuries. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Foote has not been located at this time.