Franklin County Courthouse opening date announced

work continues at franklin county courthouse
By Jacob Gordon

(WSIL) -- The opening date for the new Franklin County Courthouse has been set. 

Officials with the Benton/West City Area Chamber of Commerce say a dedication ceremony will take place at 11 am on April 22nd. 

Following the ceremony, there will be tours of the newly constructed courthouse.

In a Facebook post, the chamber says a 48-page commemorative booklet will be published. There will be a collection of photos from the demolition and different phases of construction. 

Those who attend will also get a coin, with a picture of the old courthouse on one side and the new courthouse on the other. 

