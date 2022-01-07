Franklin County Courthouse opening date announced

(WSIL) -- The opening date for the new Franklin County Courthouse has been set.
Officials with the Benton/West City Area Chamber of Commerce say a dedication ceremony will take place at 11 am on April 22nd.
RELATED: Work continues on Franklin County Courthouse | News | wsiltv.com
Following the ceremony, there will be tours of the newly constructed courthouse.
In a Facebook post, the chamber says a 48-page commemorative booklet will be published. There will be a collection of photos from the demolition and different phases of construction.
Those who attend will also get a coin, with a picture of the old courthouse on one side and the new courthouse on the other.