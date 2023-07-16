Franklin County Board Member and Chairman Randall Crocker passes away

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Longtime Franklin County Board member Randall Crocker has died.
A Facebook post from Franklin County, Illinois Government page said Crocker worked on a variety of improvement projects, including one to rebuild the Franklin County Courthouse.
In the post, "Randall had a genuine care and compassion for others that reflected in his leadership. We extend our deepest condolences to the Crocker family, as well as Randall's many friends and colleagues during this time of great loss."
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Gilbert Funeral Home in Sesser. Valier Baptist Church will host visitation services Wednesday night with funeral happening Thursday.
Crocker turned 70-years old last Wednesday.